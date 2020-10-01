Short Interest in RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) Drops By 37.8%

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,700 shares, a drop of 37.8% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 95,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of -25.16 and a beta of 1.04. RAKUTEN INC/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

RAKUTEN INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter. RAKUTEN INC/ADR had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Equities analysts predict that RAKUTEN INC/ADR will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAKUTEN INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th.

About RAKUTEN INC/ADR

Rakuten, Inc operates as an Internet service provider in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Internet Services and FinTech. The Internet Services segment operates various e-commerce sites, including Rakuten Books, an online book store; Rakuten Travel, an Internet travel site; Rakuten GORA, which provides online golf course reservation services; Rakuten Mobile that offers mobile virtual network operator services; and Ebates, an online cash back site, as well as engages in the business for sales of advertising on these sites.

