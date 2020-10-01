Short Interest in ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Decreases By 14.9%

ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 14.9% from the August 31st total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of research firms have commented on ROYMY. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

Shares of ROYMY traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.13. The stock had a trading volume of 9,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,536. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $4.38. ROYAL MAIL PLC/ADR has a 12-month low of $2.99 and a 12-month high of $6.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 1.84.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom, the United States, and other European countries. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. The company also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters; and designs and produces stamps and philatelic items, as well as offers media and marketing mail services.

