Short Interest in Sinopharm Group Co. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Declines By 23.0%

Sinopharm Group Co. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 242,900 shares, a drop of 23.0% from the August 31st total of 315,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,429.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Sinopharm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th.

Shares of Sinopharm Group stock opened at $28.25 on Thursday. Sinopharm Group has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $31.80.

Takara Bio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotechnology company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Bioindustry and Gene Therapy segments. The company develops original research reagents and scientific instruments; and provides contracted services that utilize new genetic engineering and cell engineering technologies, supporting life sciences, and bioindustry field that range from basic research to drug discovery and development.

