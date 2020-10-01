Short Interest in Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) Declines By 33.3%

Taitron Components Inc. (NASDAQ:TAIT) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 4,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Taitron Components stock opened at $2.40 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.00, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Taitron Components has a 1 year low of $2.02 and a 1 year high of $3.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 14th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Taitron Components had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $1.30 million for the quarter.

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, passive components, transistors, and diodes.

