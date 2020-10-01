Short Interest in Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG) Increases By 34.1%

Thunder Energies Corp (OTCMKTS:TNRG) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 34.1% from the August 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 127,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Thunder Energies stock opened at $0.18 on Thursday. Thunder Energies has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10.

Thunder Energies Company Profile

Thunder Energies Corp. engages in the development of new technologies in the field of nuclear instruments, optical instruments, and fuel combustion. The company was founded by Ruggero Maria Santilli on April 21, 2011 and is headquartered in Tarpon Springs, FL.

