Short Interest in Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) Drops By 33.3%

Where Food Comes From Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFCF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:WFCF opened at $1.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.73. Where Food Comes From has a 1-year low of $1.30 and a 1-year high of $2.50.

Where Food Comes From (OTCMKTS:WFCF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.42 million for the quarter. Where Food Comes From had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

Where Food Comes From, Inc provides verification and certification solutions for the agriculture, livestock, and food industries in the United States. It conducts on-site and desk audits to verify that claims made about livestock, crops, and other food products are accurate, as well as offers Where Food Comes From retail and restaurant labeling program, which connects consumers directly to the source of the food they purchase through product labeling, and Web-based information sharing and education.

