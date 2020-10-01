Short Interest in Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) Increases By 66.7%

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc (OTCMKTS:WLMS) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,500 shares, an increase of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of WLMS opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Williams Industrial Services Group has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $2.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 million, a PE ratio of 45.00, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.99.

Williams Industrial Services Group (OTCMKTS:WLMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. Williams Industrial Services Group had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $72.55 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Williams Industrial Services Group will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WLMS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised Williams Industrial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th.

Williams Industrial Services Group Inc provides general and specialty construction, maintenance and modification, and plant management support services to the nuclear, hydro and fossil power generation, pulp and paper, refining, petrochemical, and other process and manufacturing industries. The company offers nuclear power plant maintenance, modification, and construction services; maintenance, repair, and capital project services for other industrial and power generation facilities, including paper, fossil fuel, industrial gas, hydro power, and natural gas; and repair, modifications, maintenance, and builds services for municipal water and wastewater facilities.

