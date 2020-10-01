Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) Now Covered by BofA Securities

Equities research analysts at BofA Securities began coverage on shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) in a report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BofA Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SSTK. TheStreet raised shares of Shutterstock from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Shutterstock in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

Shares of SSTK opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 57.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.18. Shutterstock has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $59.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.87.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $159.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.97 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 10.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shutterstock will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,728 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.77, for a total value of $92,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Oringer sold 18,972 shares of Shutterstock stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.06, for a total transaction of $703,102.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,159,867 shares in the company, valued at $598,884,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,169,743 shares of company stock worth $100,303,356. Insiders own 46.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 4.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,286,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,967,000 after acquiring an additional 97,431 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 18.5% in the first quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,727,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,552,000 after acquiring an additional 269,587 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 8.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,359,000 after acquiring an additional 49,848 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 330.2% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,096 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,872,000 after acquiring an additional 282,531 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,926 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 49,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

About Shutterstock

Shutterstock, Inc provides digital content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services that include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

