Snap (NYSE:SNAP) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.78

Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.78 and last traded at $26.70, with a volume of 115724 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.11.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SNAP shares. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Snap from $21.50 to $27.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Snap from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.50 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Snap from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of -34.16 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22). The business had revenue of $454.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.64 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 49.08% and a negative net margin of 57.18%. On average, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 8,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total value of $209,607.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,481,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,751,774.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 88,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $1,898,754.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,450,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,486,582.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,519,084 shares of company stock valued at $100,661,251 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Snap by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Truewealth LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. 47.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

