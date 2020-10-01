Societe Generale Reaffirms Hold Rating for SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY)

Societe Generale reiterated their hold rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

SOLVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of SOLVAY S A/S from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of SOLVAY S A/S in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY opened at $8.74 on Monday. SOLVAY S A/S has a 52 week low of $6.02 and a 52 week high of $11.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.09.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through for segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

