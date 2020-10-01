Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect Sol Gel Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ:SLGL) to report ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sol Gel Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.36) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.37). Sol Gel Technologies also posted earnings of ($0.37) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sol Gel Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.57) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.34). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($1.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.09) to ($1.49). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sol Gel Technologies.

Sol Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.01. Sol Gel Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.18% and a negative net margin of 210.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 million.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Sol Gel Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Sol Gel Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.05.

NASDAQ SLGL remained flat at $$7.24 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 8,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,453. Sol Gel Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The stock has a market cap of $147.62 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 9.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLGL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,701,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after purchasing an additional 592,068 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,791,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Sol Gel Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Sol Gel Technologies by 318.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 13,265 shares during the last quarter. 32.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sol Gel Technologies Company Profile

Sol-Gel Technologies Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing topical dermatological drug products based on its proprietary microencapsulation delivery system in Israel. The company's lead product candidates include TWIN and SIRS-T, which has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acne vulgaris; and VERED that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of papulopustular rosacea.

