Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) Shares Gap Down to $2.51

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.51, but opened at $2.16. Soleno Therapeutics shares last traded at $2.21, with a volume of 8,023 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SLNO shares. Guggenheim began coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Laidlaw reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Soleno Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.65.

The firm has a market cap of $199.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics Inc will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $30,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 252.6% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 13,356 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. 54.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO)

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

