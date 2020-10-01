Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Given New $12.50 Price Target at Chardan Capital

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Chardan Capital from $5.00 to $12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 179.02% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Shares of NASDAQ SLDB traded up $2.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,340,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,744. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.93 and a twelve month high of $13.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.68.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Solid Biosciences will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Solid Biosciences news, CEO Ilan Ganot sold 11,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total transaction of $26,920.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 18,756 shares of company stock worth $45,390 over the last three months. Company insiders own 33.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 14.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 83,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 10,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 357,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 8,977 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 151.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 270,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 162,662 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 58.10% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

