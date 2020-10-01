SONM (SNM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.76 Million

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. One SONM token can now be bought for $0.0105 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. SONM has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $139,173.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, SONM has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043204 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005427 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006499 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.72 or 0.05416151 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009227 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.30 or 0.00057939 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002226 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032756 BTC.

SONM Token Profile

SONM is a token. It was first traded on June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here . SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

