Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sonoco Products Co (NYSE:SON) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $56.67.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Sonoco Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Argus lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, EVP Rodger D. Fuller sold 5,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $309,808.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,386.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Sonoco Products by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Sonoco Products by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SON traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $51.57. 3,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 501,568. Sonoco Products has a one year low of $37.30 and a one year high of $62.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 19.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Sonoco Products’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 10th were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers composite and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

