South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of South Plains Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd.

SPFI opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.62. South Plains Financial has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $22.00.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $55.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.80 million. Research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. FMR LLC grew its stake in South Plains Financial by 2.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 153,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of South Plains Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $135,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 98.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of South Plains Financial by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.59% of the company’s stock.

