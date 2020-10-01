Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One Spectrum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit. During the last week, Spectrum has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar. Spectrum has a total market cap of $10,978.15 and $4,389.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00444507 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00011738 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000497 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00003582 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0440 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Spectrum Token Profile

Spectrum (SPT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official website is spectrum-token.com . The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt . Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

