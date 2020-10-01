Spi Energy (NASDAQ:SPI) Shares Gap Down to $7.20

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $7.20, but opened at $6.21. Spi Energy shares last traded at $6.05, with a volume of 19,949 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Spi Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

