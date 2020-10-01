SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.27.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $60.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.51. SS&C Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.51 and a twelve month high of $66.74.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.85%. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jonathan E. Michael purchased 472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.19 per share, for a total transaction of $27,465.68. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,500 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,075. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Normand A. Boulanger sold 50,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $3,177,524.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 280,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,559,424.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 234,129 shares of company stock worth $14,695,451. 14.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 287,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 535.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 32,434 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

