SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. ValuEngine raised shares of SSR Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cormark raised shares of SSR Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.68.

Get SSR Mining alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SSRM opened at $18.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 6.16 and a current ratio of 8.96. SSR Mining has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $25.32.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.22). SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $92.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. SSR Mining’s revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SSR Mining will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSRM. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in SSR Mining by 478.5% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,056,317 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,161,000 after buying an additional 3,355,180 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 9.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,720,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after buying an additional 329,800 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 15.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,954,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,386,000 after buying an additional 268,400 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd acquired a new position in SSR Mining in the second quarter valued at about $32,823,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in SSR Mining by 8.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,235,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after buying an additional 100,231 shares during the last quarter. 66.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SSR Mining Company Profile

SSR Mining Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its projects include the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for SSR Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSR Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.