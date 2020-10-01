Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) Shares Gap Down to $0.61

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.61, but opened at $0.56. Staffing 360 Solutions shares last traded at $0.56, with a volume of 575 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Staffing 360 Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th.

Get Staffing 360 Solutions alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.66.

Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.78 million. Staffing 360 Solutions had a negative return on equity of 425.56% and a negative net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Staffing 360 Solutions Inc will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Staffing 360 Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Staffing 360 Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:STAF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 41,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Staffing 360 Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Staffing 360 Solutions (NASDAQ:STAF)

Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc, a staffing company, engages in the acquisition of staffing companies in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Commercial – US, Professional – US, and Professional – UK. It focuses primarily on the staffing companies supporting accounting and finance, information technology, engineering, administration, and commercial disciplines.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffing 360 Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.