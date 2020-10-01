Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) Shares Gap Up to $0.54

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.54, but opened at $0.60. Steel Connect shares last traded at $0.60, with a volume of 1,101 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.58 and a 200 day moving average of $0.63.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Steel Connect stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 445,506.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 71,281 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.11% of Steel Connect worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

