Stephen K. M.D. Klasko Sells 200 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Stock

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.15, for a total value of $65,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,321 shares in the company, valued at $430,844.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Teleflex stock opened at $340.42 on Thursday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $368.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $350.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. The business had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 12.20%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in Teleflex by 60.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Teleflex by 65.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 114 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teleflex in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TFX. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teleflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $389.40.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

