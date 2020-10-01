Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) Price Target to $24.00

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) had its price objective reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SCHL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scholastic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Scholastic from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th.

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $20.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $717.59 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 0.90. Scholastic has a 52-week low of $18.80 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by $0.84. The business had revenue of $215.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.00 million. Scholastic had a negative return on equity of 0.23% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.59) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Scholastic will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Scholastic’s payout ratio is currently -750.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Scholastic by 13.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 3,905 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Scholastic by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Scholastic by 9.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,047,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after buying an additional 91,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Scholastic by 36.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 77,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 20,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile

Scholastic Corporation publishes and distributes children's books worldwide. It operates in three segments: Children's Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children's Book Publishing and Distribution segment publishes and distributes children's books, e-books, media, and interactive products through its school book club and school book fair channels, as well as through its trade channel.

