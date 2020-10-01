Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) Coverage Initiated at Needham & Company LLC

Stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 25.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on STOK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Shares of NASDAQ STOK opened at $33.49 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $37.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.36.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.04). As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 30,718 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $921,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,540. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $47,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,614. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,253 shares of company stock valued at $1,231,335 over the last quarter. Insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 302.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 64,698 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 185,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,139 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $396,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,178,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,370,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,391,000 after buying an additional 451,363 shares during the period.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001, to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer epilepsy panel testing.

