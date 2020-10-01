Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) versus Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) Critical Survey

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) and Creative Realities (NASDAQ:CREX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Streamline Health Solutions has a beta of 0.7, meaning that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Creative Realities has a beta of 4.08, meaning that its stock price is 308% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Creative Realities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -0.18% -17.94% -10.98% Creative Realities -73.60% -52.31% -20.90%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and Creative Realities’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $20.74 million 2.39 -$2.86 million N/A N/A Creative Realities $31.60 million 0.32 $1.04 million N/A N/A

Creative Realities has higher revenue and earnings than Streamline Health Solutions.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.0% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.9% of Creative Realities shares are held by institutional investors. 36.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.7% of Creative Realities shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Streamline Health Solutions and Creative Realities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Creative Realities 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Streamline Health Solutions beats Creative Realities on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Streamline Health Solutions

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. provides health information technology solutions and services for hospitals and health systems in the United States and Canada. It provides software-based solutions and auditing services, which captures, aggregates, and translates structured and unstructured data to deliver predictive insights to its clients. The company offers health information management, coding, and clinical documentation improvement (CDI) solutions, which include cloud-based software solutions, such as content management, release of information, computer-assisted coding, CDI, abstracting, and physician query; and eValuator, a cloud-based software as a service coding analysis platform. It also provides financial management solutions, including accounts receivable management, denials management, claims processing, spend management, and audit management; patient care solutions that enable healthcare providers to enhance their patient care; and custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, audit, and database monitoring services. The company sells its solutions and services through direct sales force and reseller partnerships. Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Creative Realities

Creative Realities, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations in the United States and Canada. The company's technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems and omni-channel customer engagement systems; interactive digital shopping assistants; advisors and kiosks; and other interactive marketing technologies, such as mobile, social media, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing, and Web-based media that enables its customers to engage with their consumers. It also provides consulting, experience design, content development and production, software development, engineering, implementation, and field services; software licenses; and maintenance and support services related to its software, managed systems, and solutions. The company sells its solutions to the automotive, apparel and accessories, banking, baby/children, beauty, CPG, department stores, digital out-of-home, electronics, fashion, fitness, foodservice/quick service restaurant, financial services, gaming, luxury, mass merchants, mobile operators, and pharmacy retail industries. Creative Realities, Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky. Creative Realities, Inc. is a subsidiary of Slipstream Communications, LLC.

