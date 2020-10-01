Streamr DATAcoin Price Up 58.9% Over Last 7 Days (DATA)

Streamr DATAcoin (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 7.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Streamr DATAcoin has a total market capitalization of $51.76 million and $27.29 million worth of Streamr DATAcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Streamr DATAcoin has traded up 58.9% against the US dollar. One Streamr DATAcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0764 or 0.00000850 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Radar Relay.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009204 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.31 or 0.00260002 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00041378 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00093884 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $175.81 or 0.01614587 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000243 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00181109 BTC.

About Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin’s genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr DATAcoin’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 677,154,514 tokens. The official message board for Streamr DATAcoin is blog.streamr.com . The official website for Streamr DATAcoin is www.streamr.com . The Reddit community for Streamr DATAcoin is /r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Streamr DATAcoin’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc

Buying and Selling Streamr DATAcoin

Streamr DATAcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Radar Relay, Binance, Ethfinex, IDEX, BitForex, Bancor Network, DragonEX, Coinone, HitBTC and Gate.io. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr DATAcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Streamr DATAcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Streamr DATAcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

