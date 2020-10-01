Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Bath Savings Trust Co’s 8th Largest Position

Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,335 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,272 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for approximately 3.0% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Stryker were worth $17,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYK. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Stryker by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Campbell Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Stryker news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 25,855 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.80, for a total transaction of $4,933,134.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Stryker stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Thursday, reaching $208.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,795,454. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $124.54 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $198.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.49, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Stryker had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $222.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.88.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

