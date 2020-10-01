Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) Receives €16.02 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Suedzucker AG (ETR:SZU) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €16.02 ($18.84).

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SZU. Warburg Research set a €19.60 ($23.06) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.65) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.70 ($16.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Independent Research set a €17.50 ($20.59) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 7th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

Suedzucker stock traded down €0.19 ($0.22) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €16.50 ($19.41). The company had a trading volume of 145,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.82. Suedzucker has a 52 week low of €9.97 ($11.73) and a 52 week high of €17.76 ($20.89). The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of €16.55 and a 200-day moving average of €14.28.

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

