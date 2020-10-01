Sumo Group’s (SUMGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
About Sumo Group
Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.
Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.