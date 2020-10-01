Sumo Group’s (SUMGF) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Sumo Group (OTCMKTS:SUMGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

About Sumo Group

Sumo Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and provides video games in the United Kingdom, India, and Canada. The company develops games across a range of console platforms, PC, handheld, and mobile devices. It also offers creative and development services to entertainment industry, including games, TV, films, and visual effects.

