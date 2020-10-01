Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Given New $28.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 137.29% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SU. ValuEngine cut shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Suncor Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.33.

Shares of NYSE SU traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.80. The company had a trading volume of 455,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,890,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.40. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $34.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average is $16.06.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.54). Suncor Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 3,061.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,486 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Suncor Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 108.5% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,581 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

