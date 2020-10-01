Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) Short Interest Down 17.3% in September

Sunstone Hotel Investors Inc (NYSE:SHO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,220,000 shares, a decrease of 17.3% from the August 31st total of 6,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,900,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SHO. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BofA Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

In other Sunstone Hotel Investors news, COO Marc Andrew Hoffman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $76,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 73.1% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,662 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 224,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,572 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 9.5% during the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 33,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 6.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 46,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.1% during the second quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 49,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period.

Shares of SHO traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.91. The company had a trading volume of 32,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,102. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 1-year low of $5.75 and a 1-year high of $14.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -7.93 and a beta of 1.10.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 26.70% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $10.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 96.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of February 12, 2019 has interests in 21 hotels comprised of 10,780 rooms. Sunstone's primary business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real Estate®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

Further Reading: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.