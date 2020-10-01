Super Zero Trading Up 4.2% Over Last Week (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. In the last week, Super Zero has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Super Zero coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Super Zero

Super Zero (SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Super Zero is sero.cash

Super Zero Coin Trading

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, Hotbit and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

