SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) Lowered to Hold at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on SVCBY. Danske lowered shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. UBS Group restated a sell rating on shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Get SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR alerts:

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR stock opened at $13.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.03 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.67. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $13.75.

SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR (OTCMKTS:SVCBY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07. The company had revenue of $484.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.18 million. SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR had a net margin of 79.33% and a return on equity of 3.96%. Research analysts forecast that SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ), a forest products company, develops, produces, and sells forest, wood, pulp, and paper products worldwide. The company offers wood products to the home improvement and building materials sectors, including machined softwood, carcassing, MDF, decking, and sheet materials for builders' merchants and DIY retailers; and various wood products, industrial components, standard wood products, and raw materials, as well as logistic, warehouse, and IT solutions for the wood industry.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVENSKA CELLULO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.