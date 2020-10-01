Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEF) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 163,500 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the August 31st total of 218,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 327.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SYIEF opened at $139.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.74. Symrise has a fifty-two week low of $74.35 and a fifty-two week high of $139.90.

SYIEF has been the topic of a number of research reports. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “sell” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients, raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flours, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

