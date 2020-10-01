Tael (WABI) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $882,366.00

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. Over the last seven days, Tael has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Tael coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000993 BTC on exchanges including $5.22, $119.16, $24.72 and $4.92. Tael has a market cap of $9.54 million and approximately $882,366.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001395 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043132 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005408 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006542 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $587.29 or 0.05390654 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009195 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058238 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002229 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032692 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (CRYPTO:WABI) is a coin. It was first traded on July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

