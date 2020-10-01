Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) Short Interest Update

Taylor Wimpey plc (OTCMKTS:TWODF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,000 shares, a decrease of 22.3% from the August 31st total of 359,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Taylor Wimpey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt lowered shares of Taylor Wimpey to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Taylor Wimpey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS TWODF opened at $1.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.67. Taylor Wimpey has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

