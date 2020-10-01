TCASH (TCASH) Trading Down 20.1% Over Last 7 Days

TCASH (CURRENCY:TCASH) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. One TCASH token can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit and EtherFlyer. TCASH has a market cap of $84,265.82 and approximately $171,449.00 worth of TCASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, TCASH has traded down 20.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002059 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001491 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000531 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000633 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001132 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000016 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000049 BTC.

TCASH (CRYPTO:TCASH) is a token. TCASH’s total supply is 88,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,200,000 tokens. TCASH’s official message board is medium.com/@etherflyer . The Reddit community for TCASH is /r/EtherFlyerExchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TCASH’s official website is www.etherflyer.com/index.html . TCASH’s official Twitter account is @

TCASH can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TCASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TCASH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TCASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

