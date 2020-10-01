Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) Sets New 12-Month High at $21.81

Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TCRR) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $21.81 and last traded at $20.81, with a volume of 3648 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $20.32.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho started coverage on Tcr2 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Tcr2 Therapeutics from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Tcr2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $13.71. The stock has a market cap of $677.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.97.

Tcr2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.02). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tcr2 Therapeutics Inc will post -2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 934 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tcr2 Therapeutics by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Tcr2 Therapeutics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tcr2 Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCRR)

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. Its product candidates in pipeline comprise TC-210 mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors; TC-220 that targets MUC16 positive solid tumors; and TC-310 and TC-410 dual TRuC-T cell programs targeting CD19/22 and MSLN/MUC16, as well as TC-110 mono TRuC-T cells targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

