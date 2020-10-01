TD Securities Cuts Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $5.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its target price cut by equities researchers at TD Securities from $6.50 to $5.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.48% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.90.

Get Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.45. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,261. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day moving average is $3.81. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $8.72.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

Recommended Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.