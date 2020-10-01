Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Short Interest Update

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the August 31st total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 85,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

TELNY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Societe Generale cut Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Thursday, August 6th. DNB Markets raised Telenor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telenor ASA in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

TELNY opened at $16.81 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Telenor ASA has a 1 year low of $12.61 and a 1 year high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.52.

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Telenor ASA will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Telenor ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunication company worldwide. Its principal products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting services. The company's mobile communication services comprise voice, data, Internet, and content services, as well as customer equipment and messaging.

