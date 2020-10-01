Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM) Shares Gap Down to $0.16

Tembo Gold Corp (CVE:TEM) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.16, but opened at $0.14. Tembo Gold shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 17,000 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.11 million and a PE ratio of -70.00.

About Tembo Gold (CVE:TEM)

Tembo Gold Corp., a junior mineral development company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Tanzania and the rest of Africa. Its flagship project is the Tembo gold property that comprises 46 prospecting licenses and license applications covering an area of approximately 151 square kilometers located in the Lake Victoria goldfield district in northwest Tanzania.

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Tembo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tembo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.