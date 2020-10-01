Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Given New $22.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 9.02% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Territorial Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of TBNK stock traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $20.18. 24 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,514. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.41 and a 200 day moving average of $23.13. The stock has a market cap of $192.47 million, a P/E ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Territorial Bancorp has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $32.45.

Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. Territorial Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 23.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TBNK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Territorial Bancorp by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 115.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Territorial Bancorp during the second quarter worth $131,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 7.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Territorial Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.57% of the company’s stock.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

