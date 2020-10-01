Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. ValuEngine cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.38.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $31.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The bank reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $280.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.15 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 6.68%. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, CEO Larry L. Helm acquired 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.12 per share, for a total transaction of $993,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares in the company, valued at $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 55,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 150,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 764,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,558,000 after purchasing an additional 296,514 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 130,140 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.