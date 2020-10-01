The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF) Rating Reiterated by Goldman Sachs Group

The Unilever Group (OTCMKTS:UNLVF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on UNLVF. HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded The Unilever Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Unilever Group in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:UNLVF opened at $60.93 on Tuesday. The Unilever Group has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $64.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.21.

The Unilever Group, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, and Vaseline brands.

