Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) PT Raised to $110.00

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price objective increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.47% from the company’s previous close.

THO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Truist cut their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, September 14th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Monday, July 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $60.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Thor Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thor Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.20.

Shares of THO stock opened at $95.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Thor Industries has a 12 month low of $32.30 and a 12 month high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 3rd. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Thor Industries will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Thor Industries by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,868,560 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,536,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065,606 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 13.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,780,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,094,000 after purchasing an additional 209,033 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,323,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,812,000 after purchasing an additional 12,791 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 70.6% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,014,222 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,780,000 after purchasing an additional 419,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 210.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 806,179 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,882,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, Basecamp, and Nest travel trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

