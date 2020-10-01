Tierion Price Reaches $0.0080 (TNT)

Tierion (CURRENCY:TNT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 1st. One Tierion token can now be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Tierion has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Tierion has a total market cap of $3.41 million and $118,685.00 worth of Tierion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001398 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00043245 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005369 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00006536 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $588.21 or 0.05408970 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009217 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00058256 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00032767 BTC.

Tierion Token Profile

TNT is a token. It was first traded on August 25th, 2017. Tierion’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,481,269 tokens. The Reddit community for Tierion is /r/tierion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tierion’s official Twitter account is @tierion and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tierion’s official website is tierion.com

Tierion Token Trading

Tierion can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tierion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tierion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tierion using one of the exchanges listed above.

