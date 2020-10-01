TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Research Coverage Started at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of TIS (OTCMKTS:TISNF) in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

TISNF opened at $20.16 on Monday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.58.

Get TIS alerts:

About TIS

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Service IT Business, BPO, Financial IT Services, Industrial IT Services, and Others segments. It offers data centers; consulting; systems integration; system development; cloud services; and outsourcing services.

See Also: How to identify percentage decliners

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.