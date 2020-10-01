Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 983,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.
TMDI stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $59.91 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.
Titan Medical Company Profile
Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.
Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.