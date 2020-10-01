Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) Short Interest Update

Titan Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the August 31st total of 983,600 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

TMDI stock opened at $0.73 on Thursday. Titan Medical has a twelve month low of $0.12 and a twelve month high of $1.75. The company has a market cap of $59.91 million, a PE ratio of -36.75 and a beta of 2.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Titan Medical (NASDAQ:TMDI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.00 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 303.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 227,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 170,943 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Titan Medical by 63.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 31,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Titan Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 6.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Titan Medical Company Profile

Titan Medical Inc, a research and development stage company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of computer-assisted robotic surgical technologies for application in minimally invasive surgery (MIS). The company is developing the SPORT Surgical System, a single-port robotic surgical system that comprises a surgeon-controlled patient cart, which includes a 3D vision system and multi-articulating instruments for performing MIS procedures; and a surgeon workstation that provides the surgeon with ergonomic interface to the patient cart and a 3D endoscopic view inside the patient's body during MIS procedures.

