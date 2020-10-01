Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $15.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tivity Health from a sell rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tivity Health in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded Tivity Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Tivity Health from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.67.

TVTY stock opened at $14.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.60, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $680.81 million, a PE ratio of -1.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 2.32. Tivity Health has a 1 year low of $1.92 and a 1 year high of $26.07.

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $262.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.58 million. Tivity Health had a positive return on equity of 36.30% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Executive Capital LP grew its stake in Tivity Health by 214.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 8,755,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,071,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973,655 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in Tivity Health by 485.2% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 331,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after acquiring an additional 274,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tivity Health by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,809,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,383,000 after acquiring an additional 212,532 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Tivity Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,354,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tivity Health by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 427,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after acquiring an additional 99,326 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Tivity Health Company Profile

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness and health improvement programs in the United States. The company offers SilverSneakers senior fitness program to the members of Medicare advantage, Medicare supplement; and Prime fitness, a fitness facility access program through commercial health plans and employers.

